Two men charged with ATM skimming operation

TWO Romanian men have been charged by gardai investigating an ATM skimming operation in counties across Ireland.

Daniel Munteanu (30) and Iulian Craciun (48) were arrested and brought before Dublin District Court today accused of having skimming "paraphernalia."

Mr Munteanu faces a further 35 charges of theft totalling around €30,000.

Judge David McHugh remanded them both in custody when no bail applications were made on their behalf .

Mr Munteanu, with an address at Slane Road, Navan, Co Meath and Iulian Craciun, of no fixed address are both charged with one count of possession of ATM card skimming paraphernalia at Slane Road, Navan.

Mr Munteanu is further charged with 35 counts of theft from ATMs at locations in counties including Dublin, Meath, Westmeath, Galway, Offaly, Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Wicklow.

The thefts, totalling are alleged to have happened on dates last year and this year.

Mr Munteanu is also charged with three counts of possession of false identification documents.

The accused were arrested at a house at Slane Road, Navan on Monday.

Det Gda Stephen Kelly told the court Mr Munteanu made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him at Navan Garda Station this afternoon.

Mr Munteanu's solicitor said he was making no bail application.

Det Gda Paulina Szramowska said Mr Craciun also made no reply to the single charge against him.

His solicitor Maurice Regan said he was not making a bail application either.

Applying for legal aid, he handed a statement of his client's financial means in to court, adding "it's very sparse, I'm afraid."

Judge McHugh remanded the defendants in custody to appear by video link at Trim District District Court on March 14.

Judge McHugh deferred a legal application in Mr Munteanu's case after hearing the accused was unemployed but did not have a PPS number.

Det Gda Kelly said there were bank accounts in Romania and "large sums of money involved."

The judge granted legal aid in Mr Craciun's case after hearing there was no garda objection.

Assigning Mr Regan, he also certified for a Romanian interpreter.

Neither defendant was required to address the court during the hearing.

They have not yet indicated how they intend to plead to the charges.

