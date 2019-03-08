Two men charged with €640k cannabis seizure refused bail

TWO Portuguese men accused of drug cultivation at a suspected cannabis factory in central Dublin have been denied bail.

Miguel Lima (27) and Hugo Da Silva (22), who were both charged earlier this week following a €640,000 cannabis seizure, had their bail applications refused today after gardai objected.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded them in custody to appear in court again on later dates, for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Lima, a barista, and Mr Da Silva, both of no fixed address, are charged with cultivating cannabis at Frederick’s Lane North, Dublin 1 on Saturday, March 2.

Gardai objected to bail.

Det Gda Stephen Gillespie said on receipt of confidential information, the property was kept under surveillance by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Four men including the two accused were seen entering and exiting the building and were stopped and arrested on the street outside.

Mr Lima had a partner and child in Portugal and had come to Ireland a month agon via England.

Garda Mark O’Neill told the court Mr Da Silva was allegedly found with the keys to the premises on his person when he was arrested. Mr Da Silva had also been in Ireland for a month and had travelled here via Luxembourg, he said.

The gardai said the two men had no ties to this country and had only been here for a number of weeks.

It was believed they had been living in Wexford but they had not provided any addresses.

Applying for bail for Mr Lima, solicitor Michael French said his client had exercised his right to silence in interview and was adamant he would be contesting the matter, which would “undoubtedly end up in the circuit court.”

Solicitor Claire Barry said her client, Mr Da Silva said he had been living at a campsite in Wexford. The final valuation of the drugs could be lower that the current estimate, she said.

Mr Da Silva’s family were in Porto, Portugal and could raise up to €3,000 for cash bail, she said.

The court heard the accused would both abide by bail conditions, but the gardai said none would allay their fears.

Judge Smyth said he believed the accused did constitute flight risks and remanded them in custody; Mr Lima to April 5 and Mr Da Silva to March 21.

A third man charged over the seizure,Pedro Barbosa (34) of Suffolk Street, Rochdale in England, is due back before Dublin District Court on Monday, when he is expected to make a bail application.

Online Editors