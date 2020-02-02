Two men charged in relation to incident in which father beaten with machete and iron bar before suffering burn injuries

Jason Quilligan (24) and Alan Quilligan (27) appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary in the early hours of January 20 last in Mayfield.

The defendants, both with addresses at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork, are both charged in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary at Dunard, Lotamore in Mayfield after which a householder had to be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Det Garda Edmond O'Dongohue told Judge Mary Dorgan he had arrested, cautioned and charged Jason Quilligan at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

He said the defendant made no reply when the aggravated burglary charge was formally put to him.

Jason Quilligan is also facing a charge of violent disorder.

In outlining the matter, Det Garda O'Donoghue said a group of men had forced their way into the property in Lotamore around 4am on January 20 last.

A householder was allegedly attacked with a machete and a section of car exhaust pipe.

The young man then suffered burn injuries to his face and body.

Det Garda O'Donoghue said that the injured man was taken to CUH where he was placed in an induced coma.

He subsequently required hospital treatment for over a week.

Det Garda O'Donoghue said gardaí were applying for the defendant, a father of one in receipt of social welfare, to be remanded in custody.

He said this was on the basis of the serious nature of the charge involved.

Inspector Jason Lynch told the court it was a crime of "significant violence" and that a "significant injury" had been involved.

Defence counsel Emmet Boyle said his client wanted to apply for bail and was willing to abide by any conditions sought by the gardaí including that he stay away from specified parts of Cork city.

Det Garda Mark Durkan offered evidence of the arrest, caution and charge of Alan Quilligan.

The court was told that Alan Quilligan made no reply to gardaí when the aggravated burglary charge was formally put to him at Mayfield Garda Station.

Det Garda Durkan told the court that Alan Quilligan is a father of one who is in receipt of social welfare.

Gardaí similarly sought a remand in custody.

Mr Quilligan offered sworn evidence to the hearing where he promised to abide by all bail conditions that might be sought by gardaí.

He also said he would willingly comply with any curfew that might be imposed.

Mr Boyle told the court that both men had voluntarily presented themselves to gardaí and were willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

However, Judge Dorgan said that, in light of the serious nature of the charge involved and other concerns raised by gardaí, she was remanding both men in custody.

Alan Quilligan and Jason Quilligan were remanded in custody to appear again before Cork District Court on February 6 next.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In