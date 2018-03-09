Two men arrested in connection with fire that left mother and three children in hospital

Independent.ie

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire in Inchicore last year that left a mother and her three young children in hospital.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/two-men-arrested-in-connection-with-fire-that-left-mother-and-three-children-in-hospital-36687962.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36164803.ece/b73df/AUTOCROP/h342/HN%20FIRE%204.jpg