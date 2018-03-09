Two men arrested in connection with fire that left mother and three children in hospital
Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire in Inchicore last year that left a mother and her three young children in hospital.
Gardai in Kilmainham have announced that two men, one aged in his 20s, the other in his 30s, were arrested this morning.
The man in his 20s has been charged in relation to the incident and he will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.
The second man has been released from custody and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The fire happened at a flat in Tyrone Place, Inchicore at 11pm on Monday, September 18 last year.
