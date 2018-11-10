TWO men who were arrested as part of a murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Kildare earlier this month have been released without charge.

Two men arrested as part of David Boland murder investigation released

David Boland died after suffering multiple stab wounds during a row in Athy in the early hours of November 1.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested in Athy on Friday afternoon and held at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations.

They were both released without charge this afternoon.

A garda spokesman said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last week, Calvin Cullen (20), of Greenhills, Athy, Co Kildare was arrested and subsequently charged with Mr Boland’s murder.

Mr Cullen appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

In total four people have been arrested by gardai in relation to the murder investigation.

Another man arrested in relation to the investigation was released without charge last week and a file was prepared for the DPP.

Mr Boland was laid to rest in his hometown of Nurney, Co. Kildare yesterday.

