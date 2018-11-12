Two men appeared before Galway District Court this evening in connection with a fist fight recorded outside the new Garda Headquarters in Galway, which became a viral hit on Youtube recently.

Two men appear in court over fist fight outside new Garda headquarters

John Maughan (26), 62 Renville Park, Oranmore, and Patrick Maughan (35), 122 Laurel Park, Newcastle, Galway, were both arrested last Friday morning, November 9, at their respective homes and brought to Galway Garda Station where they were charged with breaching the peace, by engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour, at Dublin Road, Renmore, Galway, on November 2 last.

Both men were released on bail to appear before Galway District Court today.

Garda Pat Casey gave evidence to the court of arresting father-of-five, Patrick Maughan at 7.40a.m. last Friday morning and later charging him with the Public Order offence.

He said Maughan replied: “I’m embarrassed by the whole situation. If I could turn back time, I would. I regret it, I’m sorry" when the charge was put to him.

Garda Shane Travers gave evidence of arresting John Maughan at his home in Oranmore at 8.20a.m. that same morning.

He too was conveyed to Galway Garda Station and gave no reply when the charge was put to him.

Garda Travers said Gardai were awaiting the directions of the DPP and he indicated there would be further charges in due course.

Gardai did not object to both men being remanded on continuing bail provided strict conditions were attached.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded both accused on continuing bail to appear back before her court again on December 12 for DPP’s directions.

Bail was granted on condition both men be of good behaviour, observe a nightly curfew between 10p.m. and 7a.m., and stay away from all other parties and witnesses involved in the case, to include social media.

Free legal aid was granted to both men, who are in receipt of social welfare, are married and have young children.

Online Editors