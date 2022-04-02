Two men appear in court over €1.2m cannabis seizure

Gardaí have seized 210kg of cannabis resin with an estiamted street value of €1.2m

Two men charged over a cannabis resin haul with an estimated street value of €1.2m have been remanded in custody.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles in the Brittas area of Co Dublin and searched a business premises in Tallaght on Friday morning.

In the operation, they seized 210kg of cannabis resin.

Two men were arrested and detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Tallaght garda station.

On Friday night, gardaí charged Gerard Windrum (37), from Oliver Bond House, Dublin, and Anthony Larkin (45), formerly of Killarney Park, Bray, Co Wicklow, with possessing cannabis for sale or supply in connection with the seizure.

They appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Both are accused of having the drugs at a location in Brittas.

The court heard Mr Windrum allegedly had more cannabis in his car and a storage lock-up in Tallaght.

Detective Garda Val Russell said the total seizure was worth €1.2m the defendants "made no reply" to charge.

Judge Jones noted there was an objection to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Solicitor Katie Dowling, for Mr Windrum, said her client was not making a bail application.

He was granted legal aid after the court heard he was unemployed.

Kevin McCrave BL, representing Mr Larkin, said his client was looking for bail and would abide by “strict conditions”.

It was alleged gardaí observed Mr Larkin in a car outside a pub in Tallaght. The co-accused handed him three rucksacks and a suitcase, which he placed in the boot of his vehicle.

The bail hearing was told they drove in convoy until gardaí intercepted them.

Some 98kg of cannabis worth €588,000 was recovered from the bags placed in Mr Larkin's car, about €1,200 worth in Mr Windrum's vehicle and the remainder at another location.

The garda agreed with the judge that they were caught "red-handed".

Mr McCrave said his client was a father-of-two with a car breakdown assistance business. He said the man had no prior criminal convictions and denied the charges.

The garda detective said Mr Larkin had not lived at the address he provided for several years, but counsel submitted he could reside at a Co Wicklow hotel until he has a permanent address.

He also argued that being caught red-handed did not mean his client was guilty.

Judge Jones set bail in his bond of €100 but said a €5,000 independent surety had to be approved, or a €5,000 cash lodgement.

Mr Larkin must confirm a permanent address, on release carry a mobile phone at all times, surrender his passport, and sign on daily at a garda station.

Judge Jones granted Mr Larkin legal aid and remanded him in custody with consent to bail.

The two men will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.



