Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man last month.

Two men appear in court charged with murder of Wayne Whelan (42)

Wayne Whelan (42) was shot in the head before the Toyota car he was in was torched in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan, Dublin on November 18.

Mr Whelan, who was found on the passenger seat, was identified using DNA analysis.

Anthony Casserly (23) and Christopher Moran (50), both from Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday charged in connection with the murder.

Wayne Whelan had previously survived an assassination attempt.

Detective Sergeant Sean Cosgrove of Ronanstown Garda Station said Mr Casserly was arrested on Monday night for the purpose of charge.

He made no reply to the charge when it was put to him.

Sergeant Ronan Dunne of Lucan Garda Station said Christopher Moran was also arrested on Monday night for the purpose of charge.

He replied "no comment" when the charge was put to him.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday, December 20.

Legal aid was also granted to both.

Online Editors