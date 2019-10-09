Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of father of two Vincent Parsons in Tallaght in August.

Two men appear in court charged with murder of father-of-two Vincent Parsons

The pair appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Evidence was given before judge Bryan Smyth that Sean Carlyle (27), of Donomore Avenue, was arrested yesterday and charged at Tallaght garda station.

Detective Garda Conor Harrison said Carlyle made no reply when charged.

Detective Garda Barry O’Mahony gave evidence that Philip Disney (24) of Donomore Crescent also made no reply when charged at Tallaght garda station yesterday.

Both men were charged with the murder of Mr Parsons at Killinarden Way on August 24.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Disney stood quietly as his case was being heard. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie with black sleeves.

Carlyle also did not speak during the short hearing. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Vincent Parsons (34), a welder from Melrose Lawns in Clondalkin in Dublin, was found on the ground with head injuries by passers-by in the Killinarden Estate on Saturday August 24.

It’s understood he had sustained the head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby pub where he had been socialising.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by Gardaí where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The solicitor for Seán Carlyle, Michael Hennessy, said an application for bail would be made for his client through the High Court.

Both men were granted legal aid.

A large number of family and supporters of Vincent Parsons were present on one side of the court during the hearing, while supporters of the accused sat on the opposite side.

