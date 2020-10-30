Two men appear in court charged in connection with €60,000 drug seizure

Two men have appeared in court on drug dealing charges following a €60,000 cannabis seizure in north Dublin.

Nathan Coakley (27) and David Murray (31), are both charged with possession of the drug with intent to sell or supply.

Mr Coakley made no bail application at Dublin District Court and was remanded in custody while Mr Murray was granted bail with no garda objections.

Mr Coakley, from Buckingham Street Upper in the north inner city and Mr Murray of Ballyshannon Road, Coolock, are both alleged to have been in possession of cannabis yesterday, October 29.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Malahide Road Roundabout in Swords.

Detective Garda Patrick Hearne told Judge Ann Ryan both men were arrested today for the purpose of charge at Swords Garda Station.

They made no reply after caution and were handed copies of the charge sheets.

Det Gda Hearne said there would be objections to bail in Mr Coakley’s case.

His solicitor Michele Finan said she was not making a bail application at this time and consented to Mr Coakley being remanded in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday, November 3.

Judge Ryan granted Mr Coakley free legal aid after Ms Finan made an application and said he was an appropriate candidate.

Det Gda Hearne had no objection to Mr Murray’s bail. Judge Ryan granted bail subject to a €1,000 cash lodgement. Mr Murray’s solicitor Evan Moore said the money was in court.

Under conditions, Mr Murray must sign on three times weekly at Coolock Garda Station, remain in the jurisdiction, surrender his passport and not apply for any other travel documents.

Mr Murray was remanded on bail to appear in Swords District Court on January 11, for the directions of the DPP.

Legal aid was also granted to Mr Murray after Mr Moore said the accused was in receipt of a carer’s allowance. Det Gda Hearne said he had no objection to this and was aware the accused was a carer. The €1,000 had come from Mr Murray’s family, the court heard.

