Two men and a woman charged over €6m ‘ghost broker’ motor insurance fraud

Two businessmen and an art teacher have been charged over an alleged €6m “ghost broker” motor insurance fraud operation.

The three are accused of taking part in a scam that allegedly saw 10 insurance companies conned into issuing around 2,500 policies after false information was supplied through the “brokerage”.

Alexandr Afanascenko (45), Mikhail Yegorov (38) and Elena Oleinik (44) are facing trial on more than 260 charges combined and were remanded on bail when they appeared in Blanchardstown District Court today.

Judge Gerard Jones adjourned the cases for the preparation of books of evidence.

Mr Afanascenko, from Bewley Drive, Lucan, is charged with 210 offences. He is facing 91 counts of money laundering, 78 of theft by deception from insurance companies and policy holders, 40 charges of using false documents and one of fraudulent trading.

Mr Yegorov of Charnwood Court, Clonsilla is charged with 22 offences – 21 counts of money laundering and one of fraudulent trading.

Ms Oleinik (44), of Berryfield, Finnstown, Lucan is charged with 35 offences – 20 counts of forgery and 15 for money laundering.

Garda George Thurlow said it was alleged Mr Afanascenko operated as what was colloquially known as a ghost broker in relation to insurance fraud between January 2013 and September 2018.

It was alleged he was director of a named company from March 2016 “and that this company was used as a vehicle to carry out this activity and launder the proceeds of criminal conduct”, Gda Thurlow said.

He said around 2,500 motor insurance policies had been identified as having been facilitated and the alleged deception involved totalled in excess of €6m across 10 insurance companies.

The garda said there was deception used to incept the policies and fraudulent documents were used to get beneficial premiums.

The charges were on a sample case basis, Gda Thurlow said.

Detective Sergeant John Carey said it was alleged Mr Yegorov was involved in handling the proceeds of criminal conduct as a result of this ghost brokerage.

Asked if the two were working together, Det Sgt Carey told the judge they were both part of the same company but Mr Afanascenko was more directly involved in ghost brokering.

The allegations against Mr Yegorov were “more that he knew this was going on and permitted it to take place”.

It was alleged they were getting genuine insurance policies from legitimate insurance companies but providing false and misleading information on behalf of the policy holders and charging a brokerage fee.

This included providing false no claims bonus certificates and driving licences, the court heard.

The court heard approximately €180,000 went through the bank accounts over a two-year period.

The accounts were accessible by both Mr Afanascenko and Mr Yegorov, it was alleged.

Gda Thurlow said Ms Oleinik’s involvement related to “forging the documents”.

Judge Jones granted bail to the first two accused on €5,000 cash bail each, with conditions that they surrender their passports, do not contact witnesses, do not leave the jurisdiction and sign on at a garda station. He deferred decisions on granting legal aid for both men, saying he wanted to see statements of financial means.

Ms Oleinik, a mother-of-three, was already on bail given at a garda station. The judge granted her legal aid after her solicitor Wayne Kenny said she was a self-employed art teacher on Covid payments.

The DPP directed trial on indictment on all charges and the three accused were remanded on bail to July for the preparation of books of evidence.

The investigation is being carried out by the Garda Special Investigations Unit attached to the Roads Policing Unit at Dublin Castle.