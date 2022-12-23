| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Two Limerick brothers charged with violent disorder following ‘mass brawl’ on a public street

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

David Raleigh

Two Limerick brothers have been charged with one count of violent disorder following a ‘mass brawl’ that occurred on a public street.

Michael Harty, (27), a father of three from Deel Manor, Askeaton, and Danny Harty Jr, (22), a father of one, from Geitne Close, Askeaton, were each charged with one count of “violent disorder”, contrary to Section 15 of the Public Order Act.

Most Watched

Privacy