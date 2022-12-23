Two Limerick brothers charged with violent disorder following ‘mass brawl’ on a public street

Two Limerick brothers have been charged with one count of violent disorder following a ‘mass brawl’ that occurred on a public street.

Michael Harty, (27), a father of three from Deel Manor, Askeaton, and Danny Harty Jr, (22), a father of one, from Geitne Close, Askeaton, were each charged with one count of “violent disorder”, contrary to Section 15 of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí alleged during separate bail hearings for both men at a special sitting of Limerick District Court, that Danny Harty Jr was “ejected” from the Dark Horse pub, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, last Wednesday night after he was involved in a dispute inside the bar.

Gardaí said Danny Harty Jr contacted his co-accused brother who, along with their father, Danny Harty Sr, and another male, arrived at the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat.

Detective Garda Fiona Reidy, Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that a group of males exited the pub after Danny Harty Jr and that a “high speed car chase” ensued through the village involving the two accused and others.

Detective Reidy said gardaí harvested CCTV camera footage which showed a white Volkswagen Passat allegedly carrying Michael and Danny Harty Jr, their father Danny Harty Sr and another male, being rammed from behind by a white Nissan Qashqai and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

Detective Reidy said “weapons were produced and a mass brawl ensued”.

She said the “violent disorder occurred on a public street as members of the public were going about their normal business in the run up to Christmas”.

Detective Reidy claimed that the accused, Danny Harty Jr, was seen running from a car at the scene and kicking a man “Adrian Byrne, date of birth 21/8/86” “in the head and while he was on the ground”.

Detective Reidy also alleged that CCTV footage shows Danny Harty Sr - who was not charged with any offence - “assaulting” a man with an implement resembling “a wooden pick-axe handle”.

Detective Reidy said that from follow-up enquires gardaí learned that Adrian Byrne, along with his brother “Douglas Byrne, date of birth 21/4/83”, presented with serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick on the same night.

Detective Reidy said Adrian Byrne “collapsed” at UHL and was “rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a bleed on his brain” and that he was in an “unstable critical condition in a High Dependency Unit at CUH”.

Detective Reidy said gardaí believed that if Michael Harty or Danny Harty Jr were granted bail they would “commit serious offences”, that witnesses would be “intimidated”.

Detective Reidy, instructed by Inspector Liz Kennedy, Roxboro Road Garda Station, told the court that gardaí believed if either of the accused were released on bail there would be “serious damage caused to property and persons involved in this feud which also may result in loss of life”.

Detective Reidy said that another man, not named in court, was admitted to UHL with “slash wounds” to his head, and a further ramming of entrance gates of a property in Shannon, Co Clare, occurred on the same night, which Gardai suspect is linked to the ramming in Patrickswell.

In her objections to bail, Detective Reidy said that Gardai believe that both Michael Harty and Danny Harty Jr are “a danger to the community at large”.

A number of vehicles have been seized by gardaí as part of their ongoing investigation.

Solicitor, Tom Kiely, representing the accused brothers, said his client’s instructions were that they were “set upon” by a large group in Patrickswell on the night in question.

Detective Reidy agreed with Mr Kiely that Danny Harty Jr was not driving any vehicle, that he his brother Michael waited at the scene for gardaí to arrive, and that there was no suggestion by gardaí at this stage that either Michael or Danny Harty Jr were seen in possession of any implements or weapons.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he was “satisfied” to refuse bail for both accused men under Section 2 of the Bail Act in order to “prevent the commission of further serious offences”.

“I have to take into account the allegation by gardaí that (they) are a danger to life,” said the judge.

Both accused were granted free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear via video link before a special sitting of Limerick District court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 29.