Two jurors discharged from Bray Boxing Club murder trial

Two jurors in the trial of a man accused of the Bray Boxing Club shooting have been discharged.

Gerard Cervi (34) is accused of the murder of Bobby Messett at the Wicklow gym on June 5, 2018.

He is also charged with the attempted murders of boxing coach Pete Taylor and gym goer Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

Mr Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This morning the jury were recalled to the Central Criminal Court and informed that the trial may take a month longer to conclude than initially thought.

Mr Justice Michael White asked the jury if they would be available to sit until September 24, having initially said that the trial should be concluded by August 20 at the outset of the case.

The judge said the new date was at the outer estimate for the conclusion of the trial and that it may finish earlier.

After briefly retiring, the jury forewoman informed the court that two jurors would have difficulty continuing with the trial until the end of September.

Both issues, the court heard, related to employment and were insurmountable.

Mr Justice White discharged the jurors citing the lengthy continuation of the trial and said they do not need to return to again.

He said the remaining jury of three men and seven women would be required again on August 16.

The trial was first opened on June 29 last, with the State outlining its case to the court.

It is the prosecution's case that Gerard Cervi was the masked gunmen dressed as a builder who entered the gym and fired up to nine shots.

Prosecutor Paul Murray SC told the trial that "nothing was said, no warning was given" when the gunman fired a number of shots from a semi-automatic pistol in quick succession.

The shots, the court heard, went in various directions before the gunman made good his escape.

"In his wake he left Bobby Messett dead and two men injured, Pete Taylor and Ian Britton," Mr Murray told the jury.

Witness have also given evidence of the moment the gunman opened fire inside the gym.

Boxing coach Pete Taylor told the murder trial he ran at the shooter and jumped within touching distance of him when he was shot in the shoulder and spun in the air.

The court also heard Mr Taylor later made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman in which he alleged that trousers containing between €200 and €400, which were removed from him at the scene, were not returned. The complaint was dismissed.

Ian Britton, who was also injured in the gun attack, recalled gunman was "scanning" the room before moving the weapon towards Mr Messett and shooting.

He the court he was "in shock" and got onto the floor and pulled his leg up to protect himself.

The witness said he was lying on the ground and then felt a "fierce pain" in his hip area.

Ian Britton said they had to step over Bobby Messett as they left and that Pete Taylor was lying "flat out" on the ground.

The trial continues.