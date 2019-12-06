Two Healy-Rae brothers get suspended sentences after assault as victim tells court he has 'reoccurring nightmares' of incident

English visitor Kieran James said many aspects of his life have changed “to the detriment” in the wake of the incident over Christmas in 2017.

Jackie Healy-Rae (24) who was elected to the council this year and who is a member of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) received an eight-month suspended sentence for assault causing harm to Mr James. He was described by Judge David Waters as the ‘enforcer’ in the argument which began over queue jumping at a chip van in Kenmare, Co Kerry on December 28.

His brother Kevin Healy-Rae (22), who was the first person involved in the row and who sought his brother’s assistance, was given a seven-month suspended sentence. A co-accused of the two brothers, Malachy Scannell (34) received two six month suspended sentences for assault causing harm on the night.

In sentencing the three men, Judge David Waters, said that an aggravating factor in the case was that the group maintained in garda statements and in cross-examination a version of events that was not borne out in the CCTV.

Jackie and Kevin Healy-Rae of Sandymount, Kilgarvan were both charged with assault causing harm to Kieran James.

Jackie was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James on two occasions on the night – at East Park Lane and Main Street, Kenmare.

Kevin Healy-Rae was charged with one charge of assault causing harm to Mr James and Malachy Scannell with an address at Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James and to another man, Cornelius ‘Neily’ O’Sullivan.

Judge Waters said that if Jackie Healy-Rae had previous convictions, he would not suspend the sentence but given his clean record he would do so. All three had their respective sentences suspended for one year.

In a victim impact statement, which was issued following the sentencing, Kieran James said that following the assault, he underwent two operations, continues to suffer from headaches and said both he and his wife Lauren have “reoccurring nightmares of the events”.

“From a very young age, every year I looked forward to visiting Kenmare with my family. The events that night have changed all of that and now I no longer want to visit the town I loved,” he said. “I was forced to take several days off work due to injury, medical treatment and for recovery.

“My wife and I had planned to get married in Kenmare before that assault happened. We were so looking forward to the wedding.

“The attack that night totally changed our feelings for the town and consequently we even considered cancelling our wedding arrangements. Although we finally got married in Kenmare as planned, the day was marred by the horrible memories of that night.”

Mr James said he was attacked twice in the space of a few minutes by the two brothers after his wife, Lauren, had commented on Kevin Healy-Rae barging to the top of a queue at a chip van in Kenmare square.

Mr James said the assault - which left him with serious facial injuries including a broken nose - was entirely unprovoked.

The Healy-Rae brothers had suggested that the dispute was politically motivated because people did not like the Healy-Rae family.

After the court, defence solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said Jackie Healy Rae would not resign from the JPC nor from the council. He also confirmed that all three men are appealing the case.

