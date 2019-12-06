Two Healy-Rae brothers get suspended sentences after assault

The son of TD Michael Healy-Rae has been given an eight-month suspended sentence for assault causing harm to an English visitor to Kenmare during Christmas festivities two years ago.

The son of TD Michael Healy-Rae has been given an eight-month suspended sentence for assault causing harm to an English visitor to Kenmare during Christmas festivities two years ago.

Jackie Healy-Rae (24) who was elected to the council earlier this year and who is a member of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) was described by Judge David Waters as the ‘enforcer’ in the argument.

He said that Jackie Healy-Rae, instead of going home on the night in question and staying out of trouble, got involved in the fracas which began over queue jumping at chip van in the town.

His brother Kevin Healy-Rae (22), who was the first person involved in the row and who sought his brother’s assistance, was given a seven-month suspended sentence.

A co-accused of the two brothers, Malachy Scannell (34) received two six month suspended sentences for assault causing harm on the night on the question.

In sentencing the three men, Judge David Waters, said that an aggravating factor in the case was that the group maintained in garda statements and in cross-examination during the trial a version of events that was not borne out in the CCTV which was shown to the court.

Judge Waters said that the version of events given by the three of them was ‘contradicted’ by CCTV.

He said that he was taking into account that none of the three had got into the witness box and told this version of events, but he said that the case was fought on behalf of them with a version of events, which was not what the CCTV showed.

He said that the CCTV showed that there was a pre-meditated element to the assault which occurred on Main Street on the night.

The court has previously heard that the incident broke out at a chip van in East Park Lane in Kenmare and that three of the men then followed the victim, Kieran James, up the street.

Judge Waters said that the incident at the chip van was ‘no different’ to what happened in every town but what happened after was ‘premeditated’.

He added that Jackie Healy Rae and Malachy Scannell got involved in the dispute when they should have ‘shown better judgement’.

Jackie and Kevin Healy-Rae of Sandymount Kilgarvan were both charged with assault causing harm to Kieran James, who was visiting Kenmare. His family have links to the area.

Jackie was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James on two occasions on the night December 28, 2017 – at East Park Lane and Main Street, Kenmare.

Kevin Healy-Rae was charged with one charge of assault causing harm to Mr James and Malachy Scannell with an address at Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James and to another man, Cornelius ‘Neily’ O’Sullivan.

He also faced a criminal damage charge.

Judge Waters said that if Jackie Healy-Rae had previous convictions, he would not suspend the sentence but given his clean record he would do so.

All three had their respective sentences suspended for one year.

Character references for the three men were handed into the court. However, Judge Waters handed back one of the references which he deemed inappropriate as it asked him to deal with the case ‘in a certain way’.

A victim impact statement was handed into court but was not read out.

Defence solicitor Mr O’Connell said that his clients were in court to have justice dispensed and would accept it.

Judge Waters had convicted the two brothers and their friend on all charges at a recent sitting of Tralee District court and all three appeared at Kenmare District Court for sentence.

Judge Waters had previously said that the case hinged on witness credibility and CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare.

Judge Waters said he found the victim Mr James, to be "an extremely credible witness" who had "no axe to grind" with the brothers and their friend.

The evidence against the brothers and their friend was, he said, "quite compelling".

Mr James, who was in Kenmare visiting Irish cousins, said he was attacked twice in the space of a few minutes by the two brothers after his wife, Lauren, had commented on Kevin Healy-Rae barging to the top of a queue at a chip van in Kenmare square.

Mr James said the assault - which left him with serious facial injuries including a broken nose - was entirely unprovoked.

The Healy-Rae brothers had suggested that the dispute was politically motivated because people did not like the Healy-Rae family.

During the original hearing into the assault several witnesses claimed Kevin Healy-Rae commented: "This is my town - and this is my chip van."

None of the three defendants offered direct evidence but said in statements that they had been intimidated

Jackie Healy-Rae - who was elected to Kerry Co Council at last May's Local Government elections in the Castleisland area where he topped the poll. He has since been appointed to the joint policing committee (JPC) which discusses crime in Kerry.

After the court defence solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said Jackie Healy Rae would not resign from the JPC nor from the council.

He also confirmed that all three men are appealing the case.

Both Jackie and Kevin Healy-Rae are grandsons of Jackie Healy-Rae Snr, the late Independent TD for Kerry South whose election in 1997 began the Healy-Rae political dynasty.

The young men's uncle, Danny Healy-Rae, is also an Independent TD for Kerry.

Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr is an aspiring politician and is deeply involved in election campaigns for his father and uncle.

Online Editors