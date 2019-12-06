Two Healy Rae brothers get suspended sentences after assault

Councillor Jackie Healy Rae Jnr - the son of TD Michael Healy Rae - has received an eight month suspended sentence for assault causing harm to an English visitor to Kenmare during Christmas festivities in 2017.

His brother Kevin Healy Rae was given a seven month suspended sentence, while co-accused Malachy Scannell received two six month suspended sentences for the incident on December 28, 2017.

All three were last month convicted of assault causing harm arising from a dispute with British tourist Kieran James over queue jumping at a chip van during the 2017 Christmas festivities.

Judge Dave Waters convicted them on all charges last month and said the entire case hinged on witness credibility and CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare.

Judge Waters said he found Mr James, to be "an extremely credible witness" who had "no axe to grind" with the brothers and their friend.

Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr - who was elected to Kerry Co Council at last May's Local Government elections in the Castleisland area - was found guilty on a number of assault charges.

One count was of assault causing harm to Kieran James at Main Street in Kenmare on December 28 2017 contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

A second count was of assault to Mr James at East Park Lane in the south Kerry town on the same date contrary to Section 2 of the same Act.

Kevin Healy-Rae was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James in Kenmare on the same date.

Mr Scannell, who has an address at Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James in Kenmare on December 28

He was also charged of assault causing harm to Cornelius 'Neily' O'Sullivan on Main Street, Kenmare.

Mr Scannell faced a third charge of criminal damage to a pair of prescription eye glasses belonging to Cornelius 'Neily' O'Sullivan at Main Street, Kenmare contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Defence solicitor Padraig O'Connell said last month that they will be appealing the convictions.

Online Editors