Two gardaí to stand trial accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting a youth at Dublin station

Garda Damian Kirwan is charged with assault causing harm and accused of false imprisonment. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand
Garda Stephen Conran. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Garda Damian Kirwan is charged with assault causing harm and accused of false imprisonment. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Tom Tuite

Two gardaí will face trial next year accused of false imprisonment of a youth who was allegedly punched, grabbed in a bear hug and held by the throat at a Dublin station.

Stephen Conran, 39, and Damian Kirwan, 55, were charged last month with false imprisonment of the male on April 20, 2021, at Sundrive Road Garda station.

