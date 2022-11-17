| 7.8°C Dublin

Two former INM executives seek further disclosure of documents related to alleged data breach

Tim Healy

Two former Independent News and Media executives want the High Court to order former INM executive chairman Leslie Buckley to provide further disclosure of documents related to the alleged data breach at the company in 2014.

Former INM CEO, Gavin O'Reilly, and former INM director of corporate affairs, Karl Brophy, also want Mediahuis Ireland Group, which was previously called INM before being taken over by Mediahuis in 2019, to disclose documents beyond January 2017.

