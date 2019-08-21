Two Dublin men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court this evening charged with membership of the IRA.

Two Dublin men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court this evening charged with membership of the IRA.

Two Dublin men arrested as part of probe into bomb under PSNI officer's car are charged with IRA membership

Paul Casey (49) and Robert O'Leary (41) were arrested on Tuesday morning by members of the Special Detective Unit in relation to an investigation into a bomb being placed under a PSNI officer's car at a Belfast golf club in June.

Both men were remanded in custody until next week, when bail applications will be heard.

The court heard that Mr Casey - with an address at Carlton Court, Ballymun - made no reply when the charge of unlawful membership of an illegal organisation was put to him.

Det Sgt Eileen Keogh, of the Special Detective Unit, gave evidence that she arrested the accused at Londonbridge Road, Dublin 4, at 4.57pm today.

Irishtown Garda station

He was then taken to Irishtown Garda Station. He didn't reply when the charge was put to him.

Mr Casey did not address the court during the brief hearing and stood when the charge was read out by the court registrar.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt

Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Justice Gerard Griffin and Justice Sinead Ní Chúlacháin, granted an application for free legal aid and remanded the accused in custody until next Monday, August 26.

A co-accused, Robert O'Leary, of Clancy Road in Finglas, was also charged with IRA membership.

Det Sgt Stephen Martin of the Special Detective Unit gave evidence that he arrested Mr O'Leary at 4.50pm today and took him to Irishtown Garda Station. He made no reply when the charge was put to him.

When asked by the court if he was Robert O'Leary, the accused replied "I am yeah" and stood when the charge was read out by the registrar.

He was also remanded in custody until next Monday. No application for bail was made by either man this evening.

Online Editors