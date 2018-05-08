Two men have been charged with drug possession with intent to supply after an alleged pill-making factory was discovered in a residential house in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Two charged in connection to alleged 'pill-making factory' in Kildare

Robert Strzelczyk (34) and Gregoritz Staltynski (41) were arrested at a house in St Raphael’s Manor on Sunday following an operation conducted by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine, along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000, were seized. Gardaí state that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.

The suspects were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Leixlip and Lucan Garda Stations. They were brought before Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the discovery.

A third man who had been detained was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. All are originally from Eastern Europe. The two men who were charged are from Poland.

Robert Strzelczyk appeared first before judge David McHugh. Detective Garda Glen Somers of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told the court that Strzelczyk, with an address at The Paddocks, Brownhills Road, Carlow, was charged with possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, with intent to supply, in both powder and tablet form.

He made no reply when cautioned.

Detective Garda David Charles, also of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of arresting Gregoritz Staltynski of Priory Green, St Raphael's Manor in Celbridge.

He was charged with possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, with intent to supply, in both powder and tablet form. He was also charged with having cocaine and heroin for sale or supply.

All charges for both men were under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Neither of the accused applied for bail, and both were remanded in custody to Cloverhill to appear in court again on Friday May 11.

