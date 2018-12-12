Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5m cocaine haul in west Dublin

TWO cancer sufferers charged in connection with the transfer of nearly €3.5m worth of cocaine in “buckets” between cars in west Dublin have been refused bail.

Bernardus Jozef Scherrenberg (47) and Sugeidys Huve (40), both travelled by ferry from Holland and were arrested by gardai who were carrying out a surveillance operation in the west of the city, a court heard.

It is alleged Mr Scherrenber was "caught in the act" handing over five buckets of the drug, while Ms Huve remained in the car which contained another two tubs of cocaine.

Judge Michael Walsh denied them bail at Dublin District Court and remanded them in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on December 19.

The accused, both resident in the Netherlands, are charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply at B&Q car park, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on December 6.

The court heard they were arrested in connection with the seizure of 49kg of cocaine.

Gardai said the accused travelled by ferry from Holland through the UK and arrived in Dublin Port in the same car at 4.30pm on December 6. They were due to leave at 8.05am the next morning.

Gardai mounted an “intelligence led” surveillace operation on foot of confidential information that there was going to be a drugs handover, the court heard.

Det Gda Stephen Gillespie of Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau objected to bail in Mr Scherrenberg’s case.

It was alleged he was “caught in the act” transferring five white buckets, each containing seven kilos of suspected cocaine from the back of the car he was driving to a second vehicle.

Det Gda Wesley Kenny said it was alleged Ms Huve was a passenger in the car when the driver was seen meeting two men in another vehicle and transferring the five “tubs” of cocaine.

She remained in the car and was the only person in it when it contained two more tubs, each holding seven kilos of cocaine, Gda Kenny said.

Ms Huve was originally from the Dominican Republic but living in Holland.

The court heard neither accused had any ties to this jurisdiction and gardai feared they would be flight risks if granted bail.

A comprehensive investigation file was being prepared and further charges were likely, the court heard.

Mr Scherrenberg was recently married in the Netherlands and his wife and other family members were in court to support him, defence solicitor Michael French said.

Mr French said Mr Scherrenberg had stated in garda interview he was not aware of the extent of the alleged substances involved.

He was prepared to provide substantial cash bail, stay with family friends at Bath Avenue in Sandymount and abide by bail conditions.

Mr Scherrenberg, a father-of-two suffered from cancer and was receiving ongoing treatment in Holland, Mr French said.

Ms Huve, a mother-of-three had Thyroid cancer, he said. In garda interview, she denied having any “hand act or part” in the alleged offences.

Remanding them both in custody, for the directions of the DPP, Judge Walsh directed that they receive all necessary medical treatment.

Two other men have also been before the courts charged in connection with the drug seizure.

Online Editors