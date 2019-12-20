TWO brothers on bail charged with assaulting and injuring a man in west Dublin have failed to get their curfew lifted for Christmas.

Two brothers on bail charged with assault fail to get curfew lifted for Christmas

Devon (24) and Jason Hennessy (23) are a under order to be home from 11pm every night as part of their bail conditions.

They made a bid at Blanchardstown District Court to have this relaxed for the nights of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Judge David Mc Hugh refused, saying he did not see "any reason" for it, and adjourned the cases for the directions of the DPP.

The accused, of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown are both charged with assaulting a man causing him harm at Blackcourt Road, Corduff, Blanchardstown on May 7, 2019.

The charge is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The accused had first come before the court charged with the offences in September, when they were granted bail, subject to conditions including the 11pm to 7am curfew.

When the case came back before the court yesterday, defence solicitor Kieran Conway first asked Judge McHugh to dispense with the curfew requirement altogether.

The prosecuting garda objected, saying !"the facts remain the same." He said when they were given bail, the accused and their legal representative agreed to the conditions.

Mr Conway said "clients tend to accept whatever conditions" were sought.

Judge McHugh said there would have to be a change in circumstances, otherwise the application to vary bail terms could be described as "vexatious or frivolous."

Sometimes the change of circumstances could be the passage of time, he said.

Mr Conway said there was a "passage of time issue."

The garda said the senior investigating officer was on sick leave but it was expected to have the directions of the DPP by the next court date in January.

He was anticipating that the directions would be for trial on indictment.

Mr Conway said that would be a substantial change in the circumstances. Judge McHugh said there had not been a "lag" in the case and the application to relax bail terms was "premature at this point."

When he said he was not granting a curfew cancellation, Mr Conway asked if it could be done for Christmas Eve and Day.

"I don’t see any reason for that," Judge McHugh replied.

Gardai were still objecting and the judge refused. The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

Online Editors