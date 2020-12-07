Two brothers charged with the murder of Mick Mulvey (55) following alleged assault in Dublin last year

TWO brothers have been charged with the murder of a Dublin man following an alleged assault in the Cabra area of the capital last year.

Daniel Connaghan (40) and Ian Connaghan (31) appeared at a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged with the murder of Michael ‘Mick’ Mulvey, who suffered serious injuries in an alleged attack on November 14, 2019 and died nearly two weeks later at his home.

Judge David McHugh heard evidence of arrest, charge and caution from garda Maeve Ward of Cabra garda station in relation to Ian Connaghan.

She said Connaghan was arrested at his address in Ashington Rise in Dublin 7 last night before being brought to Ronanstown garda station where he was charged with murder by Sergeant Sinead Hennigan just before 10pm.

The court heard that Ian Connaghan, a pipe fitter, made no reply when charged.

Garda Will O’Keeffe of Cabra garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Daniel Connaghan at a separate address in Ashington Rise last night.

He said the accused was also brought to Ronanstown garda station where he was charged with murder by Sergeant Sinead Hennigan just after 8pm.

The court heard that Daniel Connaghan made no reply to the charge.

As the charge for both brothers is murder there was no application for bail, as such an application has to be made before the High Court.

Both men were remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear in court again via video link on Thursday.

Applications were made for legal aid for both men by barrister Jennifer Jackson. Legal aid was granted.

Ian Connaghan wore a light grey tracksuit and a face mask, and sat quietly in the court during the short hearing.

Daniel Connaghan, who wore a dark grey top and black tracksuit bottoms, also sat quietly in the court when his case was heard separately.

Family members, including their father, were present in court.

Michael ‘Mick’ Mulvey (55) died at his home in the Darling estate in Cabra on November 27 last year.

Following results of a post-mortem examination investigating Gardaí commenced a murder investigation in December 2019.

At the time of Mr Mulvey’s death, gardaí appealed for help from the public, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of Navan Road, from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Church to the Halfway House in Ashtown, on Thursday November 14 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

