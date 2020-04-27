Two accused of abducting Quinn director Kevin Lunney seeking High Court bail

Two men charged with the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney must wait to hear whether they will be granted bail ahead of their trials at the Special Criminal Court.

Luke O'Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, in Dublin are charged with falsely imprisoning and seriously assaulting Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Mr Lunney was found incapacitated on a roadway in Co Cavan on the date in question, having suffered a broken leg and been doused in bleach.

In an interview with the BBC, he alleged that the letters ‘QIH’ had been carved into his chest with a Stanley knife during the two-and-a-half hour ordeal.

Gardaí objected to bail during the lengthy High Court hearing which began on Friday and concluded on Monday. Detective Garda David Kerrigan and Detective Garda Alan Jones gave evidence of the alleged incident which cannot be reported until further notice by order of the court.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Aoife O’Leary BL, said the objection to bail was based on the seriousness of the offence and the potential sentence upon conviction. The maximum sentence for both offences is life imprisonment.

Mr Justice Paul Burns will deliver his decision on the men's bail application on Tuesday.

Mr O’Reilly and Mr Redmond are facing trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court, along with Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall and a fourth accused who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr O’Reilly and Mr Redmond were previously refused bail by the High Court.

However, the decision to charge the men with the more serious Section 4 assault permits them to apply again. They had originally been charged with assault causing harm but are now facing charges of assault causing serious harm.

Books of evidence were served on all four accused on March 26.

Mr O’Reilly and Mr Redmond appeared via video link from Portlaoise Prison for the two-day hearing and could be seen wearing face masks on the court’s televisions screens throughout the two-day hearing.

“Please switch off all mobile phones and maintain social distancing,” the court crier told people assembled in court for the hearing.

Online Editors