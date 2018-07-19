Twin sister of former K Club manager tells High Court brother was 'full of fear' two months after alleged incident in Punchestown

The twin sister of the former K Club manager who alleges he was threatened at Punchestown Races has told the High Court when she met him over two months later he was full of fear.

Barbara Curran was giving evidence in the action by Peter Curran against his former employer the K Club Ltd, Straffan, Co Kildare; Dr Michael Smurfit and K Club resort superintendent Gerry Byrne.

Mr Curran has claimed on May 7, 2011 his way was blocked in the toilets at Punchestown Races and Mr Byrne allegedly said: "Dr Smurfit has not forgotten the statements about him and the call girls . Dr Smurfit knows where to find you and this is not over."

The defendants have denied all claims.

Ms Curran told the court she met her brother in July 2011 at Heuston Station and he was half his weight.

She said she could not believe her eyes and it hit her like a brick.

"It hit home something major had happened to Peter and he was full of fear," she told Mr Justice Anthony Barrr.

She said she was extremely upset with her brother's appearance.

"It was unbearable to see. It frightened me that somebody put the fear in to someone else without rhyme or reason," she added.

Cross examined by Rossa Fanning SC, for Dr Michael Smurfit, Ms Curran agreed she had not seen her brother until their shared birthday in July 2011, having previously seen him the Christmas before.

Mr Fanning said: ‘You were not well placed in July 2011 to attribute the symptoms to any particular event, because at that stage you had not seen him physically for seven months.’

Ms Curran said she had spoken to her brother three to four times a week between May and July 2011, but she said he had not mentioned anything to her about Punchestown until they met ‘face to face’.

Mr Curran was catering manager at the K Club between September 1997 and October 1998 when he claims he was forced to leave and later brought an unfair dismissal case which was settled in March 1999.

Mr Curran later brought High Court proceedings claiming alleged breach to his constitutional right to his good name and to earn a livelihood.

During the run up to that case in replies to written questions and particulars, relating to alleged financial irregularities he had allegedly uncovered at the K Club, Mr Curran made reference to call girls, sometimes sourced abroad, were given free use of the hotel facilities at the K Club.

Those High Court proceedings were settled in 2008 and it is claimed it was an implied term of the agreement Mr Curran would not be threatened, harassed or intimidated in any manner.

The case continues.

