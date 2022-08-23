TV thief ‘had been offered drugs at school gate’ at age 12

A THIEF caught hiding a stolen TV in a box had an addiction problem since she was “offered drugs at the school gate” at the age of 12.

Mother-of-two Nicola Garland (42) was given an eight-month suspended sentence at Dublin District Court.

Garland, from Ballyfermot but with an address at a city centre hostel, pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard gardaí were on duty at Jervis Centre on April 28, 2022 when they saw the accused conceal boxes containing a 27-inch TV and a PC gaming set.

She had no receipt and gardaí found the property, worth €328, had been taken from Curry’s.

Separately, Garland was picked up by a taxi on March 23, 2021 and she took the driver’s phone.

Gardaí called the number and arranged with a third party to buy the phone.

When they met this person, Garland also arrived at the location and was identified by the taxi driver.

On July 7, 2022, Garland shoplifted €137 worth of deodorant at SuperValu, Ranelagh.

“At 12 years of age she was offered drugs at the school gate,” her solicitor said.

Garland’s partner died in 2017, she lost her house, everything became chaotic and she went back on heroin.

She came off that drug but developed a crack cocaine problem during the pandemic.

Garland had worked in a florist and could have a decent life when off drugs, the defence said.