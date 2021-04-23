| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TV doctor Christian Jessen posted false rumours about Arlene Foster because of DUP's stance on marriage equality, court told

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Picture: PA Expand

Close

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Picture: PA

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Picture: PA

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Picture: PA

Gareth Cross

A TV doctor has told how a complete mental breakdown was partly responsible for him not realising First Minister Arlene Foster’s libel action against him was going ahead.

Dr Christian Jessen told Belfast High Court yesterday he had left his job early last year and had avoided all television and newspaper coverage due to the effect it had on his mental health.

Most Watched

Privacy