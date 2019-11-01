Tusla worker jailed after admitting possession of 'vile' child pornographic videos and photos

Judge Sean O'Donnabhain warned Cork Circuit Criminal Court that it was "quite worrying" that a Tusla employee with such specific training and experience should be found in possession of sick images of child abuse.

Denis O'Donovan (34) was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to the possession of 14 video files and almost 2,350 images of child pornography.

The defendant received a three year prison sentence with the final two years suspended in light of his plea, remorse and co-operation with gardaí.

The court was told the defendant was assessed as being at a very low risk of re-offending.

Judge O'Donnabhain heard that, of the images involved, 14 video files and 232 images were classified as category one or the most vile type of child pornography.

A further 2104 images were classified as category two images.

The court heard that O'Donovan initially claimed that he had downloaded the images in an effort on his part to personally understand sex offenders as part of his work with Tusla.

Judge O'Donnabhain said that this explanation was "guff and bluff" and was "patently a lie."

However, he said it had not impeded the garda investigation and he was not treating it as an aggravating factor.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge that, on March 9 2017, at his home at 40 Forest Ridge, Doughcloyne, Togher, Cork, he did knowingly possess child pornography, namely 2,350 images and 14 video files.

Detective Garda David Noonan of the Garda Protective Services Unit said all the video images were of the most serious type of child pornography.

The defendant had never attempted to distribute or share the images and the sole charge he faced was possession of the images involved.

However, Judge O'Donnabhain noted that the defendant had been in possession of the images for a considerably period of time.

Gardaí were first alerted by the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.

They then traced an address at 40 Forest Ridge, Doughcloyne in Cork.

Inspector Noel Madden and a garda team went to that address with a search warrant on March 9 2017.

The defendant was there and initially denied any wrongdoing to Gardaí.

He said he was researching child pornography as part of his child protection work with Tusla.

“He said he was using it for his work. He was employed by Tusla with the South Lee social work department of the child and family agency and he said he was part of an anti-child pornography group,” Det Garda Noonan said.

The detective said one of the video files was 43 seconds long and showed a four-year-old girl being subjected to penetrative and non-penetrative sexual acts by an adult male.

O'Donovan initially said he was involved in research as part of his child protection work.

Later, he made full admissions to Gardaí and fully co-operated with their investigation.

“He (defendant) said it started when he was in his 20s. It escalated from looking at children under 17 naked. He would masturbate to these pictures. It was always pictures he would have preferred,” Det Garda Noonan said.

Defence counsel Sinead Behan SC said her client had co-operated with the Garda investigation, had never distributed the material involved and had sought intensive treatment over the issue once it came to light.

His marriage had since broken down and he was now living alone in a rented flat.

He was hoping to be able to re-enter the workforce in the future.

The court was told he had not had any contact with children in his Tusla role.

Judge O'Donnabhain noted that while the defendant initially had the support of his wife and a protective family environment, that was no longer the case.

The defendant's wife had health issues and the marriage had broken down since the last court appearance in May by the defendant.

Judge O'Donnabhain said he had hoped the defendant would have a supportive and protective family environment to rely on.

But he warned that the images involved were absolutely vile.

"This is not a victimless crime," he warned.

"It is very worrying that a person of his training and his experience can access and hold this material."

"Category one involves the most vile of images."

Judge O'Donnabhain imposed a three year prison sentenced but agreed to suspend the final two years. The defendant must remain under the supervision of the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) for two years after his release from prison.

