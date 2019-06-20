Tusla issues advice to parents after Ana Kriegel case

Parents have been advised that for some children and young people the trial of murder victim Ana Kriegel may lead to a range of feelings such as shock, anger, upset, feeling unsafe, or difficulty in trusting others.

Children and young people may need reassurance that these feelings are normal, Tusla the Children and Family Agency said today.

In its first comment after the trial Tusla said children, in particular, may need help to express their feelings of sadness and bewilderment as to how this could happen.

In a statement Tusla said: "They may wish to talk about this with their parents/guardians, or teachers.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost of Ana, and with her parents, her family and all those in the community who have been affected by Ana’s untimely death.

"This crime has caused much anger, upset, shock and distress.

"Tusla, as the dedicated State agency with responsibility for child protection, welfare and family support has been working with other state agencies and community services on the Kildare Children and Young People’s Services Committee to provide a range of supports to the community who have been affected."

Supports for children and families in the area include:

Barnardos Children’s Bereavement Service Helpline (01) 4732110;

Child Line 1800 66 66 66 or text Talk to 50101;

Samaritans 24hr Freephone helpline 116123.

Beacon of light - 085-8833903 / 01 457 8700;

Kildare Youth Services - 045 856 968;

Jigsaw - 01 538 0087.

It said that anyone with a child protection concern can contact their local duty social work office, or outside of office hours can contact an Garda Siochana.

Online Editors