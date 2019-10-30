Trustee wants ban on Dunne 'interfering' in ex-wife's case

Property developer Seán Dunne's US bankruptcy trustee wants a court to ban the one-time 'Baron of Ballsbridge' from filing legal motions related to settlement negotiations involving his ex-wife Gayle Killilea.

The trustee has accused Mr Dunne of "cynical and reckless" attempts to interfere in the negotiations, which Ms Killilea entered after being ordered by a US jury to pay €18m for the benefit of her ex-husband's creditors.

Bankrupt Mr Dunne (65) is seeking a new trial over claims he transferred millions of euro in assets to Ms Killilea (44) to frustrate creditors and has also been looking for access to a confidential document detailing her assets and liabilities.

In a motion filed with the United States District Court in Connecticut, trustee Richard Coan criticised the moves by Mr Dunne, alleging they were "misguided and meritless", "intended to interfere in the administration of his bankruptcy estate" and "to control the finances of his ex-wife".

Earlier this year a US jury found the Carlow-born businessman fraudulently transferred property, cash and other assets to Ms Killilea and ordered her to pay €18m to the trustee for the benefit of her ex-husband's creditors.

Not long after the June verdict, Ms Killilea, a former journalist and socialite, entered mediation with Mr Coan in a bid to settle the matter.

The Irish Independent revealed last week Ms Killilea recently divorced Mr Dunne and the pair were embroiled in a disagreement over his request to access a confidential document concerning her assets.

The affidavit was provided by Ms Killilea to Mr Coan as part of the settlement discussions.

Mr Dunne claims he needs the document to protect a trust established for the benefit of Ms Killilea's children.

His lawyers have also asked a judge to order a new trial or reduce the €18m judgment, claiming the jury's findings were contrary to the evidence.

A lawyer for Ms Killilea has said there is no evidence for the "ridiculous suggestion" she was not protecting the trust and her children.

In the latest twist in the row, Mr Coan filed a motion on Monday aimed at barring Mr Dunne from making any further filings until he complies with a court order to pay around €8,500 to cover the legal fees of the trustee's lawyers. Mr Coan said Mr Dunne claimed to be "indigent" and unable to comply with the order, but was still able to engage and presumably pay a lawyer "to file voluminous and unnecessary pleadings".

He urged the court to ban him from making such filings until further order of the court.

A decision on the motion is awaited.

