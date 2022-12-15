Trump hotel company sued by environmentalists over erection of coastal fence

The company behind former US president Donald Trump’s Irish hotel and golf course is being sued by environmentalists amid claims a coastal defence it has erected will cause irreversible damage to a protected nature area.

The row centres on the erection of a wooden fence in sand dunes adjacent to Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

High Court proceedings were initiated yesterday by Friends of the Irish Environment against TIGL Ireland Enterprise Limited, which counts Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr among its directors.

The environmental group is seeking an order requiring the company to cease works on its property, property adjacent to it and at Doughmore and Carrowmore dunes.

It also wants a declaration that works were carried out there without planning permission and, if necessary, an order requiring the company to restore lands to their prior condition.

According to papers filed in court, the environmental group said it was concerned the works would cause “profound and irreversible environmental damage” to Natura 2000 sites at the dunes.

It is claimed 26 pallets of fencing and materials were delivered to the site in October and that construction of the fence was ongoing

The case is the latest controversy to arise over efforts by the Trump organisation to guard against coastal erosion.

In 2020, An Bord Pleanála overturned a grant of permission for the construction of an ocean wall and other coastal erosion management works.

The plan included a 38,000-tonne rock barrier to protect three holes at the golf course.

Among the reasons for the refusal were fears the location of the works would lead to some additional loss of habitat in a special area of conservation, as well as the visual impact of the wall.

In an affidavit, Friends of the Irish Environment director Kieran Cummins said he was not suggesting the fence was the same as the proposal that had been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

“They are, however, a physical obstruction which has been erected by the respondent in front of the dunes, clearly designed to inhibit or restrict the natural circulation of sediment and organic matter for the presumed purpose of protection of the golf course,” said Mr Cummins.

He alleged the works would have “a very serious impact on the conservation objectives of the special area of conservation”.

Mr Cummins also claimed no application for planning permission had been made.

Independent.ie has contacted Trump International seeking comment about the claims made in the lawsuit.

Mr Cummins said solicitors for Friends of the Irish Environment had written to TIGL, indicating TIGL was carrying out an unauthorised development. He said no response had been received.

He said the environmental group would be seeking a stay on further works being carried out pending the determination of the proceedings.

The case will come before the court in January.