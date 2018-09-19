A truck driver involved in a horror crash has told how he said a prayer for a young boy who was killed alongside his mother and grandmother.

A truck driver involved in a horror crash has told how he said a prayer for a young boy who was killed alongside his mother and grandmother.

Trucker put toys beside boy (7) lying dead in the road after crash

Mark Tierney also placed toys from the family's car beside Sean Wilson (7) as he lay on the road where he had been thrown by the impact, an inquest heard.

Mr Tierney said in a statement read to the hearing that he heard a loud bang as he passed a junction and thought one of his tyres had blown out.

However, when he ran to the back of the lorry, he saw Sean lying on the road.

He and his mother Marcella (39) and grandmother Mary Ann (67) were killed instantly when their Citroen C3 collided with the lorry on the N17 at Lisduff, Claremorris, Co Mayo, on September 11 last year.

The family, from the Belmullet area of Co Mayo, were on their way to a hospital appointment in Galway for Mary Ann when the crash happened.

Marcella was recovering from cancer at the time.

The inquest in Castlebar heard the force of the collision ripped the engine from the car.

The two women were wearing seatbelts but Sean was not restrained due to the incorrect fitting of a rear-seat safety belt.

In his deposition, Mr Tierney, from Oldcastle, Co Meath, said he remembered passing a junction and hearing a loud bang which shook his lorry and trailer.

"I thought I'd lost wheels or something - a blowout," he said. When he ran to the back of the lorry, Mr Tierney spotted Sean on the road.

"He was lying at the back of the lorry," he said.

"The smell, the steam, the engine on the road, Seanie lying on the road."

Mr Tierney described how he collected toys belonging to the dead youngster on the roadside and put them beside him.

"I said a little prayer for him," he said.

A witness to the crash, Kenneth Groarke, from Oranmore, Galway, was travelling north from Galway to Claremorris.

Mr Groarke testified that at what is known as the Old Ballindine Road junction, as he moved into the slip road he saw the C3 go slowly up to the stop line at the junction but not stop fully.

"It appeared to creep slowly out on the road," he said.

"It's like she [Marcella] didn't see the truck at all. When the car crept out, the truck hit it almost immediately."

The truck hit the front and right-hand side of the car.

"The right rear door popped open with the force of the impact. The child in the rear was thrown up and out of the car."

Mr Tierney was fully compliant with tachograph driver requirements and the condition of the vehicles did not contribute to the collision, the inquest was told.

Sergeant Gabriel McLoughlin, the public service vehicle inspector for Mayo, said it was apparent that the car travelled on to the N17 and impacted with the passenger side of the semi-trailer.

Consultant pathologist Dr Fadel Bannan said each of the victims suffered "traumatic head injuries".

Coroner Patrick O'Connor said the stretch of the N17 involved was "a Russian roulette route" and highlighted what he said were the dangers caused by junctions.

A verdict of accidental death was given.

Irish Independent