Truck driver withdraws compensation claim after judge warns about changing evidence

The High Court, Dublin Expand

Tim Healy

A truck driver who claimed he was injured in a road accident withdrew his action for damages after he was warned by a High Court judge about how he was changing evidence he was giving through an interpreter.

Roman Siry (39), who claimed he hurt his shoulder in the December 2018 accident which has restricted his ability to work, was being cross examined about a photo of him on a racing motorbike at Poznan Racecourse in 2019 and about a previous work accident for which he had received nearly a quarter of a million euros in compensation.

