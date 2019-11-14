Truck driver made 'a bad move' before crash that killed girl (3), court hears
A three-year-old girl was fatally injured in a road crash moments after a truck driver made "a bad move" to pull out from behind a bus, a court has heard.
At around 9am on March 15, 2017, Vincent Wall (41) was driving his daughter Estlin to crèche in Inagh from their home in Ennistymon, Co Clare.
At Ennis Circuit Court yesterday, counsel for the State, Shane Costelloe SC, said that once Mr Wall saw the truck - travelling in the opposite direction - perform the manoeuvre, Mr Wall's car mounted a grass verge.
Mr Costelloe said that when Mr Wall tried to move his car back on to the road from the grass verge, he lost control and it spun around causing the car to collide with an oncoming Skoda car that was two cars behind the truck driven by Senan O'Flaherty in the line of traffic behind the bus.
The court heard that O'Flaherty and the Cliffs of Moher-bound bus driver ahead of him continued on their journey not realising a crash had just occurred.
O'Flaherty (62), of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare, has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Estlin Luna Wall and serious bodily harm to Mr Wall at Ballyea South, Inagh, on March 15, 2017.
Mr Costelloe said that the driver of the Skoda, Morgan Lahiffe, told gardaí it was "a bad move" by O'Flaherty to pull out from behind the bus.
Mr Costelloe said that there was a consistency in the State's evidence that all of the motorists behind the truck were all of the view that when they saw the truck move, they believed O'Flaherty was going to perform an overtaking manoeuvre of the bus or at the very least was moving out over the white line with a view to seeing the oncoming traffic.
The court heard in a Garda interview O'Flaherty denied that he had pulled out to perform an overtaking manoeuvre.
Estlin suffered a traumatic brain injury and a broken back.
Her mother Amy decided to donate the little girl's organs before her life support machine was turned off a number of days later at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin. That action has saved the lives of two other people. Judge Gerald Keys adjourned the case to December 9.
Irish Independent