Truck driver made 'a bad move' before crash that killed girl (3), court hears

A three-year-old girl was fatally injured in a road crash moments after a truck driver made "a bad move" to pull out from behind a bus, a court has heard.

A three-year-old girl was fatally injured in a road crash moments after a truck driver made "a bad move" to pull out from behind a bus, a court has heard.

At around 9am on March 15, 2017, Vincent Wall (41) was driving his daughter Estlin to crèche in Inagh from their home in Ennistymon, Co Clare.

At Ennis Circuit Court yesterday, counsel for the State, Shane Costelloe SC, said that once Mr Wall saw the truck - travelling in the opposite direction - perform the manoeuvre, Mr Wall's car mounted a grass verge.

Mr Costelloe said that when Mr Wall tried to move his car back on to the road from the grass verge, he lost control and it spun around causing the car to collide with an oncoming Skoda car that was two cars behind the truck driven by Senan O'Flaherty in the line of traffic behind the bus.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In