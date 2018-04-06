Truck driver held further over €1.8m drug seizure at Dublin Port

A haulage driver charged over a seizure of €1.8m worth of drugs in a search of a truck at Dublin Port has been further remanded in custody.

As part of a joint investigation an operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau at the port on March 31.

Father-of-two Alvydus Simkus, of Smith Lane, Cathedral Place, Limerick, faced six charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act for unlawful possession of MDMA, ketamine and cocaine and possessing them with intent to supply, at Dublin Port on March 31. He was refused bail following a court hearing on Monday.

He faced his second hearing on Friday when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again in one week. At his previous hearing, Det Garda Ronan Doolan objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charges and fears the accused was a flight risk.

Det Garda Doolan said Mr Simkus was driving a truck which arrived on a ferry from Liverpool. He was stopped by customs officers and the vehicle searched. Det Garda Doolan said two boxes were uncovered in the cab of the truck and another was recovered from a compartment attached to the cab.

It was alleged three types of drugs – ketamine, cocaine and MDMA powder – were recovered and the seizure was worth €1.8m, the detective said. He considered the truck driver to be a flight risk due to his occupation and because he was a non-national.

The detective agreed with defence solicitor Andrew Vallely that the case could take some time to prepare. He also accepted Mr Simkus had lived in Ireland since 2005, lived in Limerick with his wife and he supported his family including two children in third level education.

However, bail was refused by the District Court and that decision can only changed by the High Court.

Online Editors