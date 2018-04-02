Truck driver charged in relation to €1.8m drug seizure at Dublin Port
A haulage driver has been charged in relation to an estimated €1.8m drug seizure at Dublin Port on Saturday.
Alvydus Simkus (55) appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at a special sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.
He faced six charges, three for possession and three for possession for sale or supply, of cocaine, MDMA powder and ketamine discovered as part of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting drug importations through the port.
Detective garda Ronan Doolan gave evidence of arrest charge and caution and said that when charged Mr Simkus made no reply.
Simkus, of Smith’s Lane in Limerick, applied for bail but it was objected to on grounds of the seriousness of the charge and the possibility of flight risk.
Jude Mitchell denied bail but granted legal aid, and remanded Simkus to Cloverhill prison to appear again on April 6
Simkus sat quietly in the court listening through an interpreter throughout the hearing.
Online Editors