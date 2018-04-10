Tributes as Justice Moriarty retires

Attorney General Séamus Woulfe extended thanks on behalf of the State and people for the judge's 31 years of public service, including presiding over the "difficult and thorny" task of chairing the Moriarty tribunal from 1997 to 2010.

The tribunal concerned certain payments to politicians and its inquiries focused on the financial affairs of the late Taoiseach Charles Haughey and former Fine Gael government minister Michael Lowry. Issues addressed by it included the circumstances of the award in 1996 of the State's second mobile phone licence to Esat Digifone, a company of businessman Denis O'Brien.

The Attorney General said chairing the tribunal had partly presented a "poisoned chalice" and the years involved were long and, he was sure, "difficult" for Mr Justice Moriarty.