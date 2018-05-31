Tribunal hears claim O'Sullivan and Taylor 'briefed journalist about McCabe allegation'

A journalist has alleged a colleague told her she was briefed about a sexual assault allegation against whistleblower Maurice McCabe by former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and former Garda press officer Dave Taylor.

Irish Daily Mail journalist Alison O’Reilly told the Disclosures Tribunal her colleague Debbie McCann claimed to have been briefed by both officers about the matter.

The allegation is being denied by Ms McCann and Ms O’Sullivan. Supt Taylor has identified Ms McCann as one of eleven journalists he claims to have briefed negatively about Sgt McCabe, as part of a smear campaign he alleges was ordered by Ms O’Sullivan’s predecessor Martin Callinan.

Ms O’Reilly said she and Ms McCann had a number of conversations about Sgt McCabe and the penalty points issue over the period of a year-and-a-half in 2013 and 2014. Although she did not have specific dates, she said one of these conversations took place in the kitchen at the Irish Daily Mail around the time articles appeared in the media about prominent people having their penalty points quashed.

She said that during this conversation, Ms McCann, whose father was a senior garda, told her she had points quashed and was concerned her name would end up in the newspapers. Ms O’Reilly said the conversation turned to Sgt McCabe, but that she was told by Ms McCann to pay no mind to Sgt McCabe as he was “a child abuser”.

“She said he abused a child who is now an adult. She said everybody knows. All the guards know.” Ms O’Reilly said that during another conversation she asked Ms McCann where she was getting her information.

“She said the gardaí, she said someone up high in the gardaí, she said Dave Taylor, she said Nóirín O’Sullivan,” said Ms O’Reilly.

During another conversation, over the phone, Ms O’Reilly said she put it to Ms McCann that she was possibly wrong.

She claimed Ms McCann responded “no, no no” and that she had been speaking to Supt Taylor. Ms O’Reilly said the allegations didn’t sit right with her and didn’t “ring true”.

She said this was a source of debate between her and Ms McCann over a prolonged period. Ms O’Reilly said that some time in early 2014 Ms McCann got the name and address of Ms D, the woman who made the allegation against Sgt McCabe, and travelled to her home with the intention of interviewing her.

Supt Taylor has already given evidence that he did not supply this information to Ms McCann. No article was ever published by Ms McCann’s newspaper, the Irish Mail on Sunday. The tribunal has previously heard allegations made by Ms D in 2006, that she was sexually assaulted by Sgt McCabe years earlier, were investigated by gardaí.

The DPP decided in 2007 not to press charges as no criminal offence was described. Ms O’Reilly said she felt her newspaper should have been looking into valid points being raised by Sgt McCabe and she made contact with another whistleblower, former garda John Wilson. They met outside a pub in Virginia, Co Cavan and discussed a wide number of issues. Ms O’Reilly raised the sexual abuse claim as Sgt McCabe was “the accused in a land of rumours”.

She said she was assured by Mr Wilson that the allegation was untrue and unfair. Ms O’Reilly said she thinks she identified Ms McCann in her conversation with Mr Wilson that day. Mr Wilson rang Sgt McCabe and an arrangement was made for Ms O’Reilly to meet Sgt McCabe at his home.

Ms O’Reilly agreed with tribunal counsel Patrick Marrinan SC that she told Sgt McCabe that a colleague had told her he had abused someone years ago. She also agreed that Sgt McCabe denied he had abused any young girl. The tribunal heard that according Ms O’Reilly, Ms McCann gave her an account of meeting Ms D and that it contained specific details, such as that Ms D held her arms on the opposite side of the settee when Ms McCann interviewed her.

Ms O’Reilly said Ms McCann was totally believable and very convincing in her account of Ms D’s story. The tribunal had previously heard evidence from Ms D’s mother that Ms McCann came to the door of their home, but that it was only “a five minute encounter” and no interview was given. Ms McCann is scheduled to give evidence in June.

Earlier, the tribunal heard further testimony from Gemma O’Doherty, a journalist formerly employed by the Irish Independent. She has told the tribunal it was her belief Independent News & Media may have been instructed by Garda management to relieve her of her duties in 2014 shortly after she published a story about then commissioner Martin Callinan having penalty points quashed. This has been disputed by INM, which says her departure was part of a round of redundancies where 43 people, including 29 editorial staff, lost their jobs. Six of the redundancies were involuntary.

Ms O’Doherty told the tribunal she had taken wrongful dismissal, personal injury and defamation actions against INM. These were settled and she received an apology from the company, which she read into the tribunal record. There were some testy exchanges as Ms O’Doherty was cross examined by Michéal O’Higgins SC, counsel for An Garda Síochána. He first asked her about an article she had written for the Sunday Times in March 2014 about how details of two children ended up on a Garda Pulse file after their mother, a member of the Travelling community, made a passport application. The matter resulted in a Garda Ombudsman investigation, carried out by a Garda chief superintendent.

According to a statement by the chief superintendent, Ms O’Doherty told him she obtained Pulse screenshots and relevant information from Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness. Mr O’Higgins asked Ms O’Doherty if the information in the statement was true. “I want to claim privilege at this point,” Ms O’Doherty said in response. Tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton intervened and asked if this is what she told the chief superintendent.

Ms O’Doherty said that if she answered that she would be in a position of revealing a source and she was not going to do that. Mr O’Higgins said the matter had already been canvassed with Mr McGuinness and he had said it was not accurate that he was the source.

