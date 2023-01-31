| 8.5°C Dublin

Trial of two men charged in connection with an armed raid during which garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead to begin

Pictured: James Flynn Expand
Brendan Treanor. Expand

THE trial of two men charged in connection with an armed raid ten years ago during which a garda detective was shot dead will open tomorrow.

James Flynn (32) and Brendan Treanor (34) are accused of robbery at Lordship credit union near Dundalk in Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

