Trial of two men accused of bringing dead uncle to post office to claim pension is delayed

THE trial of two men accused of bringing the dead uncle of one of them to a post office to collect his pension has been delayed.

Declan Haughney (41) and Gareth Coakley (37) were listed for trial today before Carlow Circuit Court over the incident last year.

They are charged with fraud and deception at Hosey's post office on the Staplestown Road in Carlow on January 21, 2022.

The accused allegedly brought Mr Haughney's uncle, Peader Doyle, to the premises to collect his pension that morning.

The 66-year-old was later pronounced dead at the post office.

Mr Haughney, of Pollerton Road, and Gareth Coakley, of John Sweeney Park, appeared before the court today.

Expand Close Declan Haughney outside Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Declan Haughney outside Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath

The pair were listed for trial but prosecuting barrister Niall Storan BL said that the case was not yet ready to proceed.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly was told that a number of statements are yet to be furnished, as a request to adjourn proceedings was made.

Declan Haughney's defence counsel asked for the matter to be put back before the court again next Wednesday, February 22, for an application to be made on behalf of his client.

The accused, wearing a navy shirt and trousers, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

His co-accused Mr Coakley also appeared before the court in person and an application was also made to adjourn his case.

Expand Close Gareth Coakley outside Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Gareth Coakley outside Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath

Judge O'Kelly acceded to a defence request to put the matter in for mention next Wednesday and for his client to be excused.

Both men are charged with fraud and deception under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

At a previous court sitting Det Gda Kieran Shields gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Declan Haughney.

It is alleged he attempted to collect a pension payment of €246 owed to his late uncle.

Expand Close Peader Doyle / Facebook

Peader Doyle

He is further charged with dishonestly inducing a member of staff at Hosey’s Post Office.

Mr Coakely also faces two charges of fraud and deception at the same location on the same date.