Trial of two men accused of bringing dead uncle to post office to claim pension is delayed

Declan Haughney and Gareth Coakley at Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Declan Haughney outside Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Gareth Coakley outside Carlow Courthouse. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Peader Doyle Expand

Robin Schiller

THE trial of two men accused of bringing the dead uncle of one of them to a post office to collect his pension has been delayed.

Declan Haughney (41) and Gareth Coakley (37) were listed for trial today before Carlow Circuit Court over the incident last year.

