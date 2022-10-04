Trial of the century took a twist even Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch could not foresee

It was being described as the gangland trial of the century. Even before yesterday’s dramatic developments in the Special Criminal Court, the prosecution of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the murder of David Byrne was considered a seminal event in the history of organised crime in Ireland.

But the decision by former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father to testify against their former close family friend on behalf of the State – and spend the rest of their lives in hiding as part of the Witness Security Programme – further underlines its significance.

The prosecution of Hutch and two other men, scheduled to begin yesterday, has now been adjourned for an initial period of a week.

Defence lawyers said they have been forced to carry out a “fundamental reappraisal” of their trial strategy after being served with significant new evidence.

Earlier, the Special Criminal Court was informed that Jonathan Dowdall’s intent to testify against them was “sincere and genuine” – and would “have very dire consequences” for him and his extended family for the rest of their lives.

“It’s like taking your life as it was known and standing it on its head for you and your family,” renowned senior counsel Michael O’Higgins declared on his client’s behalf.

The period of adjournment will be used by Hutch’s defence team to scrutinise the contents of Dowdall’s 50-plus page statement which he officially made to gardaí last week.

Inevitably their strategy will focus on discrediting Dowdall and his allegations in a trial originally expected to take at least eight weeks, but now likely to be stretched even further.

Hutch has denied the charges against him. His associates previously said he will “fight tooth and nail” to clear his name and avoid a conviction which carries a life sentence. But the man who once enjoyed celebrity status in the underworld and had openly declared his retirement from crime has been left shocked and stunned by Dowdall’s decision to become a vital state witness against him.

He will view the development as an act of treachery which, in Hutch’s bible, is unforgivable and a breach of his strongly-held code of so-called morals.

He once explained this in a rare interview with journalist Veronica Guerin – a few months before she was murdered by John Gilligan’s gang.

“My philosophy in life is simple enough. No betrayal. That means you don’t talk about others, you don’t grass and you never let people down.”

Until recently no one could have even dreamt that the 58-year-old, who was considered to be the cleverest, most cunning of them all, would experience such a catastrophic change in fortunes.

Hutch’s success in life was based on rigid self-discipline, moderation and avoiding confrontation as much as possible.

He lived a clean life: he stayed fit, rarely drank, didn’t take drugs and looked after his wife and children, who were educated at the best fee-paying private schools in Dublin.

Quietly spoken, inscrutable, contemplative and unobtrusive, he was the quintessential strong, silent type which inspired his friends to conceive of his famous ecclesiastical moniker – The Monk.

But Hutch’s peaceful retirement was shattered in 2015 when his gangster nephew, Gary Hutch, was murdered in Spain on the orders of Gary’s once close friend and business partner, Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan had previously agreed not to kill the younger Hutch family member after Gary had been behind a botched hit on the cartel boss a year earlier.

Then, a few months later, on New Year’s Eve, two hitmen were dispatched to Lanzarote to murder Gerry Hutch.

The rest is history – history that will be dissected in minute detail in the Special Criminal Court in the weeks ahead.

Just over 18 months ago, a source close to The Monk told the Irish Independent that he was seriously considering coming home to Ireland.

He felt confident he would never face charges in connection with the Regency Hotel attack, which had been intended to wipe out Daniel Kinahan and his top lieutenants at a boxing weigh-in.

They claimed he believed the State had no case against him following the collapse of the trial of his nephew Patrick Hutch in 2019. But then, in March 2021, the DPP secretly directed that Hutch be charged with murder and applied for a European Arrest Warrant.

Hutch was tipped off, and he went into hiding before Spanish police could arrest him.

He was eventually captured in August of that year.

Since being extradited to Ireland he has remained confident that he had no case to answer – until last Thursday when the State informed his lawyers of Dowdall’s statement and intention to testify.

The Regency Hotel attack and the murder of David Byrne sparked the horrendous Kinahan/Hutch feud which claimed 18 lives between 2015 and 2018, including those of two innocent men.

It stands as one of the most noteworthy events in the history of organised crime in Ireland and is comparable to the murder of Veronica Guerin on several levels.

The Witness Security Programme that Jonathan Dowdall and his family will join was introduced as a consequence of the Guerin investigation. It made it possible for former gang members, Russell Warren, Charlie Bowden and John Dunne – the first so-called supergrasses in Irish criminal justice history – to testify against John Gilligan and his henchmen.

The Guerin murder and the Regency attack also stand out as events which were effectively wake-up calls that organised crime was out of control and threatening to undermine the legitimacy of the State.