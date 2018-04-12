Trial of man accused of raping partner's sister collapses at Central Criminal Court

The accused man (40), who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to seven charges of raping the then teenager at his Dublin address on dates from September 2009 and July 2013.

He has further pleaded not guilty to oral rape and sexually assaulting the complainant by rubbing his penis on her thigh and touching her vagina at the same location on a date between August 2009 and August 2010.

Today Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy discharged the jury after an issue was raised with him in court.