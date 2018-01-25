A MAN charged with the murder of his wife Anne Colomines, who died following a stabbing in her apartment in Dublin, has been further remanded in custody for gardai to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A MAN charged with the murder of his wife Anne Colomines, who died following a stabbing in her apartment in Dublin, has been further remanded in custody for gardai to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Trial of man accused of murdering his wife Anne Colomines delayed by technical evidence, court hears

The investigation has involved a large amount of technical evidence, a court heard today.

The body of Ms Colomines (37), a senior team leader at PayPal, was found on the night of October 24, 2017. She had sustained stab wounds. Gardai from Mountjoy Garda Station responded to a call at approximately 11.30pm over an incident at the the couple's home at Dorset Square Apartments in Dublin 1.

Ms Colomines, a cat rescue volunteer, was originally from France but had been living in Ireland for several years. Her 36-year-old Brazilian husband Renato Gehlen, who also had serious injuries was hospitalised for several days, following the discovery of her body.

He was remanded in custody on November 13th 2017 after being charged with her murder. Today he appeared at Cloverhill District Court via video link.

He addressed the court briefly, speaking via his Portuguese translator to confirm he understood. Garda Gary Moran told Judge Victor Blake that the investigation file was almost complete and will be forwarded to the DPP within the next week.

He said a large body of information had been gathered, including the transcripts of Facebook messages from the US.

"The investigation extended as far as Brazil, England and France. There was a large amount of technical evidence," he said.

Gda Moran said it was now a matter of collating all relevant materials and forwarding the file to the DPP for directions. Defence solicitor Kelly Breen told Judge Blake that Mr Gehlen was anxious as he has been in custody for three months now and the case was still at the preliminary stages.

At his first court appearance in November, Garda Sergeant Kenneth Hoare said in response to the charge after caution, “he had no reply to make”. A bail application will have to be made in the High Court because he is facing a murder charge.

Judge Blake remanded the defendant in continuing custody to appear again at the same court on February 8th next.

Online Editors