Trial of man accused of murdering detective to begin today

A Co Armagh man will go on trial today for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years ago.

Aaron Brady (28), of New Road, Crossmaglen, is charged with the murder of the detective at Lordship Credit Union, in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused is also charged with the robbery of €7,000 in cash and cheques at the same location on the same date.

Mr Brady stood up and pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were put to him by the registrar at the Central Criminal Court yesterday morning.

