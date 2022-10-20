Trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch hears gardaí found AK47s in boot of car a month after Regency Hotel attack

Gardaí intercepted a car a month after the Regency shooting and found three AK47 rifles with magazine clips and ammunition in the boot, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Detectives made the seizure in an “intervention” as the Vauxhall Insignia was travelling north in Co Meath.

The trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the murder of David Byrne in the Regency attack had previously heard three of the raiders were seen carrying AK47 assault rifles during the attack.

Evidence was continuing at the three-judge, non-jury court where Mr Hutch (59) is on trial with two other men charged over the gangland killing.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when three masked gunmen with assault rifles, disguised as ERU gardaí, stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The February 5, 2016, attack on a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, denies murdering the father-of-two.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

This morning, Detective Garda Padraig Boyce gave evidence that he received a briefing that resulted in an “intervention” where a grey 09 Donegal-registered Vauxhall Insignia was stopped travelling on the N2 at Tuiterath near Slane in Co Meath at 7.05pm on March 9, 2016.

The driver, Shane Rowan of Forest Park, Killygordan, Co Donegal, was arrested and three AK47s and magazines with ammunition were found in the boot.

Inspector Joseph Finnegan said the Insignia stopped when the garda car’s blue lights and siren were activated and the driver complied with the search.

A detective said the Insignia was brought to Drogheda garda station and preserved for technical examination.

Detective Garda David O’Leary said two of the AK47s were wrapped in shirts and canvas sacks. Two of the magazines were found wrapped in a towel.

Also today, detective gardaí Ursula Cummins and Seamus O’Donnell of the ballistics section gave evidence of crime scene examinations on February 5. Det Gda Cummins observed the body of Mr Byrne, who had catastrophic head injuries and assisted at the post-mortem examination by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

Det Gda O’Donnell said he saw cartridge cases on the hotel lobby floor before going to the weigh-in room where he saw a “Clash of the Clans” poster at the stage and chairs knocked over.

To the rear of the room was a ripped and bloodstained tracksuit top and bottom. There were two discharged cartridge cases and a "bullet strike mark" on the carpet.

He went to nearby Charlemont estate where an abandoned, badly-burned silver ford transit van was located. All combustibles had burned and around the car on the ground were several discharged, live and "cooked off" cartridge cases as well as a number of bullets. The "cooked off" cases had exploded as a result of the fire.

At the forensic examination centre in Santry, he said bolt cutters, a key fob and remnants of a plastic container were found in the van, which had what he thought was an "improvised window" cut out on its internal firewall. There was a total of 17 "cooked off" cartridge cases, he said.

Detective Inspector John Caldwell of the PSNI said he was at Ballymun Garda Station on a date in 2016 when was shown an image on a computer by Detective Sergeant Patrick O’Toole.

This was a picture of a man in a flat cap carrying “a firearm or pistol” in his right hand and Det Insp Caldwell was in a position to identify him as Kevin Murray, who was originally from Strabane.

He told Fiona Murphy SC, prosecuting, he knew Murray from time Det Insp Caldwell had spent in Strabane and he had last spoken to him face to face in April that year, when Murray was at his father’s address.

There was a second person in the photo he did not identify.

Detective Garda Adrian Ahern told prosecutor Sean Gillane SC he attended Letterkenny Garda Station and viewed two separate sets of images. He was able to identify Kevin Murray in one. He also saw images from the Regency Hotel, of a man entering on February 4, 2016, and leaving a room the next morning at 9.45am and going to the lobby, carrying a sports bag. This was also Kevin Murray, he said.

Now retired Detective Garda Ronan Murtagh gave evidence of crime scene photographs he took, as well as photos of other locations in the north city relevant to the investigation.

Yesterday, the court saw graphic CCTV footage capturing the moment Mr Byrne was gunned down by two of the masked “tactical team” in the hotel lobby, amid scenes of panic as people fled the attack.

Garda Michelle Purcell continued to lead the court through further video evidence this afternoon.

The trial, which began on Tuesday, continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

It had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

On Monday former Sinn Féin councillor Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

The only other person to go on trial over the Regency shooting was a nephew of Gerard Hutch, Patrick Hutch, who had been charged with murder and possession of firearms but walked free in 2019 when charges against him were dropped by the state.

Gerard Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.