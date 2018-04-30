THE TRIAL of a man accused of the murder of another man in Dublin nearly two years ago is expected to begin on Wednesday before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

THE TRIAL of a man accused of the murder of another man in Dublin nearly two years ago is expected to begin on Wednesday before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Trial of Frederick 'Freddie' Thompson accused of 2016 murder to begin this week

Frederick "Freddie" Thompson (37) is charged with killing David "Daithi" Douglas (55) in July 2016.

Mr Douglas was shot dead at Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on July 1, 2016. The trial of Mr Thompson, of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, was due to begin this morning but defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC, said there were "outstanding disclosures issues".

Mr O'Higgins told the court that a good part of the case was not in dispute, and the issue was "not what happened but what it means". Mr O'Higgins said the prosecution was still working on one significant disclosure issue and he expected to receive it later today.

He told Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, that he expected this item of disclosure to be "bulky" and the defence would need some time to go through it. Mr O'Higgins said he expected the defence would be ready to proceed with the trial on Wednesday.

Prosecution lawyer, Sean Gillane SC, said he had no difficulty with the case proceeding on Wednesday. Mr Gillane said the outstanding disclosure matter was a relatively recent matter and was "not something that the prosecution had been sitting on".

Mr Thompson, who was clean shaven and wearing a navy suit, smiled and acknowledged a number of women sitting in the body of the court.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Online Editors