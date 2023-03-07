| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Trial of farmer accused of murdering his aunt by reversing over her in teleporter told person of her height would have been visible

Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway. Photo: Collins Courts

Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway. Photo: Collins Courts

Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway. Photo: Collins Courts

Eoin Reynolds

The trial of a farmer for the murder of his elderly aunt by reversing over her in an agricultural teleporter has heard that a person standing at her height would have been visible from the teleporter cabin.

Michael Scott (58), of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Chrissie Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna, Co Galway on April 27, 2018.

Most Watched

Privacy