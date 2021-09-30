Trial of Daniel Belling over murder of wife Xing Li on cruise ship postponed so jail phone calls can be transcribed

The Italian trial of a father-of-two accused of murdering his wife while on a cruise ship has been postponed so that telephone calls he made from prison can be transcribed.

German IT worker Daniel Belling (49) who had been living in north Dublin until recently, faces charges of killing his wife, Chinese national Xing Li, while on a Mediterranean ship in 2017 and throwing her body in the sea.

Mr Belling’s Italian lawyer Luigi Conti told Independent.ie that his trial, which was due to begin earlier today, has been pushed back until October 26 so that a consultant can be appointed to “transcribe the wiretapping in prison.”

Mr Belling spent 14 months on remand in an Italian prison following his wife’s disappearance. His solicitor persuaded authorities to release him from custody and he returned to the home he shared with his wife in Clarehall, north Dublin. He is understood to have been living there until recently and is currently in Germany.

It is understood that while in it is prison he made a number of phone calls to his nephew in Germany as well as to his mother-in-law, You Xiangzhen. The conversations were recorded and an application has been made to have them transcribed and produced as evidence.

At a short hearing in Rome yesterday, You Xiangzhen filed a civil action against Mr Belling, seeking damages if he is convicted of killing her daughter.

Mr Belling is currently in Germany, but is expected to attend the trial in Italy at a later date according to Mr Conti.

In July last year, Italian investigators announced that their probe into the mystery disappearance of Xing Li (38), had determined that her husband, computer programmer Daniel Belling, killed his wife while on the ship and disposed of her body in the sea.

Xing Li, also known as Angie, has not been seen since February 10, 2017.

She and Mr Belling and their two children boarded the cruise ship MSC Magnifica in the Italian port of Civitavecchia on February 9.

After the ship set sail, it called at Genoa and ports in Malta, Greece and Cyprus.

Crew members noticed Xing Li was missing when they did a head count at the end of the cruise.

Mr Belling and the couple's two children were stopped by Italian police at Rome's Ciampino Airport on February 17 after Xing Li could not be accounted for.

They were about to board a Ryanair flight back home.

Mr Belling has repeatedly denied killing his wife.

Investigators thought they had a breakthrough in the case in March 2017 when a suitcase containing the body of an Asian woman was found floating in the Adriatic Sea off Italy’s east coast.

However, the body was not that of Xing Li.

Mr Belling reportedly told an Italian judge that he and his wife had fought and that she wanted to "quit the trip". According to reports in the Italian press, he claimed his wife left the ship when he and the children joined a shore excursion. Mr Conti has said that he now has incontrovertible proof that Xing Li had been planning to disappear before she even set foot on the ship.

"Interviews Li did with psychologists and doctors in Ireland before they ever went on the cruise prove she was planning on leaving Daniel," he said.

"In the statements, which I have copies of, she says in her own words, 'My life in Ireland is like a prison. I want to go back to China and leave the children with Daniel'."

Speaking in Italy after his prison release in 2018, Mr Belling told reporters he believed he was set up by his wife after she arranged her disappearance.

Mr Belling described her as a "cruel person" for allowing him to spend 14 months in jail for a crime "she knows I did not commit".

"I think my wife is most probably in China," he said. "There is a small probability that something happened to her in Greece, but I believe she is in China. I was worried about my wife for the first few weeks, but not anymore. I think she knows I have been imprisoned."

Mr Belling, who said he is not angry, claimed his wife "always had a very strange personality".