Trial of businessman Jim Mansfield Jr adjourned

BUSINESSMAN Jim Mansfield Jr has been remanded on continuing bail pending legal argument ahead of his trial for conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Special Criminal Court heard this morning Mr Mansfield's lawyers will be raising the issue of the jurisdiction of that court to deal with his case.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the non-jury, three-judge court again on October 7.

Mr Mansfield (52), of Tassaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin is charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015.

The accused is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne between June 9, 2015 and June 12, 2015 at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Today was Mr Mansfield’s second court date since he was arrested on the charges earlier this month. Dressed in a navy coloured suit, white shirt and blue tie, he sat at the back of the courtroom before his case was called, then stood briefly but did not step forward.

His barrister Tony McGillicuddy BL said a trial date "will be sought," but first there were a number of issues to be resolved, including an issue about "the jurisdiction of this court."

He was not in a position to do this today and had told the prosecution this, he said. There was also some disclosure that was going to be sought, he said. Mr McGillicuddy said he was reserving his position on the issue of an arrest hearing. He was seeking time to finalise his instructions.

A prosecution barrister sought an early mention date to resolve the issues.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the court would be in a position to offer a very early trial date and "this needs to be done quickly."

Mr Mansfield was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

On the last court date, he had a book of evidence served on him.

He was admitted to bail on an independent surety of €10,000, subject to a number of conditions, including a requirement to sign on once a week at Lucan Garda Station between 9am and 9pm and not to leave the country.

