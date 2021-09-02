Trial for murder of Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing Club adjourned as juror takes ill

The Bray Boxing Club murder trial has been adjourned until next week after a member of the jury panel took ill.

The trial was due to continue hearing evidence of CCTV footage taken from locations in Dublin and Wicklow on the day of the shooting.

When the case returned this afternoon Mr Justice Michael White said he was sorry to hear of the illness of a jury member.

He said that he would adjourn the trial until Monday when there would be some indication of "what the situation is".

Mr Justice White also added: "I hope it hasn't been too stressful on you members of the jury.”

Gerard Cervi (34) is on trial accused of the murder of Bobby Messett at the Wicklow gym on June 5, 2018.

He is also charged with the attempted murders of boxing coach Pete Taylor and gym goer Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

Mr Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Last month two jurors were discharged from the panel after being informed that the trial would take longer to complete than expected.

The court heard that the jurors could not continue with the additional trial length due to employment issues and that these were insurmountable.

The trial had initially been due to finish by August 20 but is now expected to continue until late October.

Mr Justice White previously told the jury that he could not continue with fewer than ten jurors but that he could not force or coerce them to continue.

The trial was first opened on June 29 last, with the State outlining its case to the court.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Cervi was the masked gunmen dressed as a builder who entered the gym and fired up to nine shots.

Prosecutor Paul Murray SC told the trial that "nothing was said, no warning was given" when the gunman fired a number of shots from a semi-automatic pistol in quick succession.

The shots, the court heard, went in various directions before the gunman made good his escape.

"In his wake he left Bobby Messett dead and two men injured, Pete Taylor and Ian Britton," Mr Murray told the jury.

Witnesses have also given evidence of the moment the gunman opened fire inside the gym.

Boxing coach Pete Taylor has told the murder trial he ran at the shooter and jumped within touching distance of him when he was shot in the shoulder and spun in the air.

Ian Britton, who was also shot in the leg in the gun attack, recalled gunman was "scanning" the room before moving the weapon towards Mr Messett and shooting.

He the court he was "in shock" and got onto the floor and pulled his leg up to protect himself.

The witness said he was lying on the ground and then felt a "fierce pain" in his hip area.

The trial continues before the jury of three men and seven women on Monday morning.